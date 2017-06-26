Grandpa Ball Backs LaVar Ball, Says Son Could Have Beaten Michael Jordan

Share this:

If you were wondering where LaVar Ball gets his confidence, you can stop your search at Grandpa Ball.

The Balls have become household names thanks to LaVar Ball’s bold claims, which could land him on WWE, and Lonzo Ball’s basketball skills.

One of the most outrageous headlines coming out of the Ball phenomenon was when LaVar Ball claimed he could have beaten Michael Jordan one-on-one. And it turns out his father, who went by Grandpa Ball in a recent TMZ Sports interview, agrees with his son.

“Yes. When he was younger and he was 6-foot-6, 270,” Grandpa Ball told TMZ Sports. “I would’ve put him against anybody.”

You can hear that answer and more from the eldest Ball in the video below.

