Guy Drives Into Missouri Basketball Arena, Does $100K Worth Of Damage

There’s a lot of anticipation for the upcoming University of Missouri men’s basketball season, and one fan simply couldn’t wait for the school’s arena to open its doors.

Nathaniel Conant, a 23-year-old Mizzou graduate, was arrested Sunday after he drove his Volkswagen Passat into the school’s basketball arena and onto the court, St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. He was arrested on suspicion of committing two felonies, one for second-degree burglary and one for first-degree property damage.

Conant reportedly caused an estimated $100,00 worth of damages during his joyride, as he took out a garage, multiple gates and several golf karts.

If you ever wanted to know what Mizzou Arena press gate looked like after a Passat drives through it … pic.twitter.com/GfxQYNBSOl — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) June 26, 2017

Somehow, the basketball court was left unharmed.

“Nothing happened to the court,” Mizzou men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin told CBS Sports on Monday. “There’s really no damage. It’s more like a couple of gates and a garage door … But nothing happened to the floor.”

Conant’s motives for conducting his personal demolition derby reportedly remain unclear. Prior to the incident, he was working as events assistant for the SEC Network. He was relieved of his duties on Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images