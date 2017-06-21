Guy Freaks Out, Parks Truck In Traffic To Take Selfie With ‘The Rock’

Share this:

Tweet







Every once in a while, a selfie opportunity comes along that causes you to throw all caution to the wind.

Does Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson qualify? Probably not. But don’t tell that to his biggest fan.

Johnson, the former University of Miami linebacker who occasionally dabbles in professional wrestling and method acting, stopped in the middle of traffic recently to take a selfie with a fan who, to put it lightly, totally loses marbles.

See the hilarious moment in the Instagram post below, and be sure to read the caption, as Johnson’s account of the story is pretty awesome:

Good for you, sir.

Also, props to Johnson for not throwing this guy to the side like like a torpedo.