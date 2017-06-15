Hector Velazquez Earns First Career MLB Win As Red Sox Beat Phillies

Share this:

Hector Velazquez came in for injured Red Sox starter Brian Johnson and helped Boston beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-3 at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night.

Velazquez walked one, struck out two and gave up only one hit over 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, which was enough to earn his first career Major League win.

To hear Velazquez talk about the victory, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images