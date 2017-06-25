Here Are Red Sox’s Expectations For Doug Fister In Veteran’s Boston Debut

Share this:

Just three days ago, Doug Fister was toiling away in the Los Angeles Angels’ minor league system. Now, he’s starting against L.A.’s big league club as a member of the Boston Red Sox.

The veteran right-hander will make his Red Sox debut Sunday against the Angels at Fenway Park. Fister has eight years of major league experience under his belt, but he hasn’t pitched at the Major League Baseball level since September 2016.

So, what are Boston’s expectations for the 33-year-old in his first start? Hear from Fister and Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis in the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above.

