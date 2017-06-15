Here’s A Few Nicknames The Red Sox Might Use During ‘Players Weekend’

Share this:

Tweet







Major League Baseball announced Wednesday that a “Players Weekend” will be held August 25-27 that will allow players to wear nicknames on the back of their uniforms.

This got us thinking, what nicknames will the Red Sox potentially wear during “Players Weekend?”

NESN’s Tom Caron and Jim Rice have a few suggestions for some Red Sox players, and you can see what they said in the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo from Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images