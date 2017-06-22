Here’s How Joel Embiid Let Kristaps Porzingis Know He’s Welcome On 76ers

Share this:

Kristaps Porzingis might not trust Phil Jackson, but Joel Embiid hopes the New York Knicks star can trust the process.

After Jackson’s Wednesday night admission that the Knicks could trade Porzingis, Embiid jumped on Twitter to deliver a message. And while Porzingis isn’t mentioned by name — tampering rules, you know? — the intended target of the Philadelphia 76ers big man’s tweet is clear.

We don't care about Exit meetings in Philly… you're welcome to join — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2017

The 76ers’ long rebuilding process seems near its zenith, with the team rumored to select Washington guard Markelle Fultz No. 1 in Thursday night’s NBA draft, pairing him with Embiid and young guard Ben Simmons. That’s one heck of a big three, and adding Porzingis to that mix would be incredible, although the Knicks most certainly would ask for Embiid, Simmons or Fultz in any deal for the 21-year-old Latvian.

