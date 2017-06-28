Here’s Proof Cubs Owner Tom Ricketts, Senator Ted Cruz Aren’t Same Person

Share this:

Tom Ricketts and Ted Cruz can go their separate ways now that we know they’re capable of doing so.

The Chicago Cubs owner and United States Senator posed together Wednesday for a photo, which Cruz shared on Twitter. In it, we finally can confirm the two look alike but aren’t the same person, as internet users have playfully speculated for quite some time.

Great to host Tom Ricketts. Congrats on the World Series. (Should have been the @Astros!) pic.twitter.com/M5FTY59MeJ — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 28, 2017

Having debunked the Cruz-Ricketts myth, we now just need Grayson Allen to appear with the senator from Texas. Cruz and the Duke basketball star have long been linked as dopplegangers.

Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Kaduk used the Cruz-Ricketts photo to give the people what they really want.