Here’s What Celtics Reportedly Offered Pacers For Paul George On Draft Night

Though the two sides have been linked together for quite some time, it looks like Paul George won’t be heading to the Boston Celtics after all.

In a stunner of a deal, the Indiana Pacers reportedly agreed to trade the star forward to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

The Pacers reportedly had been fielding a number of offers for George, one of which coming from the Boston Celtics. According to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman, the C’s offered the Pacers three first-round picks — not including either Brooklyn Nets’ pick or the Los Angeles Lakers/Sacramento Kings pick — and two starting players, one of which being Jae Crowder.

Although there’s a chance none of the three first-rounders offered by the Celtics would be lottery selections, Boston’s offer certainly is a whole lot better than what Indiana received from OKC. A top pick might have been the dealbreaker for the Pacers with the Celtics, which Danny Ainge reportedly wasn’t willing to give up.

Danny Ainge could have easily offered more for Paul George, but wasn’t willing to risk likely lottery pick(s) for a one-year rental. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) July 1, 2017

It’s believed around the league that a trade for George effectively would be a trade for a one-year rental player, as his contract expires at season’s end. With that in mind, the Celtics reportedly offered quite the package for a major risk.

