Here’s What Jeff Fisher’s Emotional Goodbye To Rams’ Coaches Looked Like

Amazon’s “All or Nothing” is returning for a second season Friday to give fans an unprecedented look into the Los Angeles Rams’ 2016 season. We’ve already seen a couple of sneak peeks, with one involving head coach Jeff Fisher informing his players he’s just been fired.

But if there’s one group closer to a head coach than his players, it’s his coaching staff. On Thursday, another clip leaked of the moment Fisher had to face his assistant coaches and tell them he’s no longer their boss. As expected, it’s pretty intense.

"Unfortunately, I won't be there this weekend… I was just fired." – Jeff Fisher Stream @allornothingtv: June 30th on @AmazonVideo. pic.twitter.com/nCdHLhngVd — NFL (@NFL) June 29, 2017

Special teams coordinator John Fassel — who went on to replace Fisher as interim coach for the rest of the season — had the most visceral reaction, as he literally was taken aback by Fisher’s news. The rest of the staff just sat in stunned silence as Fisher fought back tears. At the end of clip, defensive assistant and former NFL coach Mike Singletary could be seen getting up and shaking Fisher’s hand.

Regardless of how you feel about Fisher, witnessing this kind of career-changing moment first-hand is pretty powerful stuff.