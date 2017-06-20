Here’s What Lakers Reportedly Are Offering Pacers In Paul George Trade

Share this:

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly made a big trade Tuesday, but the deal apparently was made with bigger moves in mind.

According to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers are sending D’Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Brook Lopez and the No. 27 pick in this year’s draft.

Wojnarowski reports Los Angeles’ shedding of Mozgov’s contract — due $54 million over the next three seasons — was done to clear cap space for the team to acquire Paul George in free agency next summer. But according to ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Purple and Gold might not want to wait around to bring in the superstar forward.

Can the Lakers now land Paul George by offering Thursday's No. 27 and 28 picks and either Julius Randle or Jordan Clarkson? They're trying. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 20, 2017

If you’re the Indiana Pacers, you have to at least consider this deal. George reportedly has told the team he will be moving on once his contract is up at next season’s end, so it would behoove the Pacers to move PG13 instead of losing him for nothing.

Indiana is in a good spot, though, as seemingly ever team in the NBA has kicked the tires on George. While the Lakers appear to be the most involved, the Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers allegedly have interest in bringing in the four-time All-Star as well.

