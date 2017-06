Share this:

Who will the Vegas Golden Knights select?

On Sunday, all 30 NHL teams released their list of protected players ahead of Wednesday’s NHL Expansion Draft, and the Boston Bruins elected not protect defensemen Adam McQuaid and Colin Miller, among a host of other players.

So, what should we expect from the Golden Knights this week?

Hear NESN’s Billy Jaffe break down the possibilities in the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.