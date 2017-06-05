Here’s Who The Seahawks Signed Instead Of Colin Kaepernick At Backup QB

Share this:

It’s not too often that backup quarterback signings generate national headlines. But such is the NFL world in which Colin Kaepernick is a free agent.

The Seattle Seahawks made a relatively minor transaction Monday, signing veteran quarterback Austin Davis to serve as Russell Wilson’s backup. The big news here, of course, is who Seattle didn’t sign — Kaepernick, who met with the Seahawks and generated plenty of buzz on social media but still is without a job as training camp rapidly approaches.

Head coach Pete Carroll gave a simple explanation for not acquiring Kaepernick, in essence saying he’s too good to be a backup. That might suggest the Seahawks didn’t have the cap room to sign him, but a quick glance of the 29-year-old’s recent Twitter activity seems to say otherwise.

Gregg Bell of the Seattle Times also pointed out Seattle’s seemingly odd mindset Monday.

#Seahawks sign Austin Davis as their vet QB they've sought, because he's a backup & team sees Colin Kaepernick as a starter it doesn't need — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) June 5, 2017

Of course, there’s also the elephant in the room: the rumor — propagated, ironically enough, by Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman — that NFL teams are “blackballing” the veteran QB because they view his political activism as a distraction.

Whatever the case, Seattle signing Davis means it officially has passed on Kaepernick, leaving the former Super Bowl starter with dwindling options in free agency. In Davis, the Seahawks will get a 28-year-old who spent the 2016 season backing up Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch on the Denver Broncos.

Davis has started 10 games in his career — eight with the then-St. Louis Rams and two with the Cleveland Browns — and owns a career 80.4 passer rating.

