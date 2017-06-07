Here’s Why Colin Cowherd Believes Lakers Will Never Pass On Lonzo Ball

Share this:

The Los Angeles Lakers and Lonzo Ball always have felt destined for each other for a long time. And despite recent reports that the Lakers aren’t sold on the talented point guard, one outspoken pundit believes there is no shot the storied franchise will pass on the UCLA star.

On Tuesday’s episode of FOX Sports’ “The Herd,” host Colin Cowherd explained why the leaked reports prove the Lakers are all-in for Ball.

“The Lakers don’t want to appear desperate for Lonzo Ball,” Cowherd said, as transcribed by FOX Sports’ Nick Schwartz. “They don’t want to appear locked into Lonzo Ball, because the (Boston) Celtics have the No. 1 pick … the Lakers don’t want to get used by the Celtics, who could threaten to take Lonzo (and) put the Lakers in a very precarious position.

“That’s number one. Number two is that LaVar Ball… he already has leverage. He has the prized asset, his son. The Lakers want to keep their distance. They don’t want to have to give him suites, seats, parking spots, any demands. They don’t want to give him any, any leverage before the draft.”

And Cowherd believes the Lakers’ lack of a superstar makes them desperate for the elite guard.

“You think the Lakers have the leverage? No, they don’t. Lonzo Ball has the leverage here,” Cowherd said. “He is instant commerce. Lonzo’s going to have a nice career without the Lakers. The Lakers have not had momentum in years, that’s why they signed Kobe Byant (in 2013). Time Warner was demanding they give them a star, because Time Warner pays the Lakers a lot every year. It’s a massive deal. Time Warner said ‘sign Kobe or no money, we’re not signing a deal.’

“The Lakers will set every NBA summer league attendance and TV rating record if Lonzo Ball is a Laker. So this report that the Lakers aren’t interested, or are not locked into Lonzo Ball is laughable. They need him more than he needs them.”

Ball worked out for the Lakers on Wednesday and was brutally honest about his desire to wear the Purple and Gold, so perhaps, they really are destined for each other.

Thumbnail photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images