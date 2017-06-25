Here’s Why Draymond Green Cussed Out GM Bob Myers After Jordan Bell Trade

Share this:

Draymond Green is the unquestioned heart of the Golden State Warriors. And he doesn’t like when he’s not kept in the loop.

The defending NBA champions added versatile Oregon forward Jordan Bell on Thursday night in a trade with the Chicago Bulls, who picked Bell with the No. 38 overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft. But general manager Bob Myers neglected to inform Green about the move — which didn’t sit well with the star forward, as Myers detailed at Bell’s introductory press conference Friday.

Bob Myers explains "team Mom" Draymond Green's reaction to the Jordan Bell pick pic.twitter.com/pVWfha0Gg6 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 23, 2017

“Draymond texted me as I was driving home and he said, ‘What the’ and then, ‘(expletive) is your problem?’ to me,” Myers said, as transcribed by Anthony Slater of The Mercury News. “So, you can fill in the blank. Then he said, ‘I have to hear about this ‘expletive’ on the internet, you didn’t ‘expletive’ tell me about it!’

“He’s like our team mom in a way. He’s the one that — you kind of have to get through him.”

Green only wanted Bell’s phone number so he could FaceTime the newest addition to the team.

“He said after (Thursday), we have to get back to work,” Bell said. “We’re trying to get rings over here.”

Bell was one of the most athletic players in the 2017 NBA Draft, and his success in the transition game at Oregon should mesh well with the Warriors’ style of play.

And he’ll have the perfect “team mom” to mentor him.

