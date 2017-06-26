Here’s Why Lakers GM Rob Pelinka Is Comparing Lonzo Ball To Tom Brady

Share this:

Tweet







The Los Angeles Lakers really like their new point guard, Lonzo Ball. In fact, they like him so much, that Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka already is comparing him to a few generational talents — from the NFL.

Pelinka went on ‘The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Friday after the Lakers drafted the UCLA point guard with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and he explained that Ball’s exceptional passing ability reminds him of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

“His artistry and his gift is clearly … he has this transcendent gift to see the floor and pass and put the ball on a dime like Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady and quarterbacks come to mind,” Pelinka said, as transcribed by FOX Sports’ Nick Schwartz. “You can just see a gift that they do things that other players can’t do. We just feel like a talent like that is something that maybe you see every 10 years in the draft, and that’s why we were so attracted to him becoming a part of the Lakers and really helping us transform the way we play.”

Ball undoubtedly is a gifted passer with unparalleled court vision, but comparing him to Brady might be a bit of a stretch, especially after the New England Patriots quarterback showed off his accuracy over the weekend.

The 19-year-old playmaker should help the young Lakers improve next season, though, and maybe, he can shock everyone and make another one of his father’s bold predictions come true.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images