Here’s Why LaVar Ball Believes Celtics Aren’t Good Fit For Lonzo Ball

Share this:

Tweet







Lonzo Ball is expected to be a top 5 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and while he certainly has the talent to be the No. 1 overall pick, his father, LaVar Ball, doesn’t feel like that would be the best outcome for his son.

The Boston Celtics currently hold the top pick in the draft, but Lonzo Ball only has worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers, who own the No. 2 overall pick. LaVar Ball recently told CSNNE’s Kyle Draper and A. Sherrod Blakely he believes the Celtics would not be a good fit for Lonzo Ball.

“I think the Lakers are a better fit,” LaVar Ball said on the “Celtics Talk” podcast Friday. “They really don’t have a leader. Boston’s already went to the playoffs and they pretty much have a leader. It’s just being realistic. I think Markelle (Fultz) is a better fit for Boston, on the fact that he’s more of a scoring guy.

“So if you take ‘Zo, you’re going to have the ball in Isaiah (Thomas) or the other guard’s hands and ‘Zo would possibly slide over to the two at some point. But he’s a one. So just as a pure fit, you wouldn’t really know whose team it is if it’s in Boston. So the chemistry I think won’t be all that good, on the fact that you really don’t know whose team it is. ”

LaVar Ball thinks the Lakers’ youth would allow Lonzo Ball to lead the team.

“Now going straight to the Lakers, they are super young. You know it’s Lonzo’s team,” LaVar Ball said.

Of course, LaVar Ball also has a pretty crazy plan to get all three of his sons to play for the Lakers, so this probably is all part of his plan to “speak it into existence.”

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images