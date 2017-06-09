Here’s Why LeBron James’ Wife, Mom Didn’t Want Him To Return To Cavs

Share this:

LeBron James’ return to the Cleveland Cavaliers took the sports world by storm, but the three-time NBA champion initially was hesitant about the move.

After James first left Cleveland for the Miami Heat, Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert scribed a letter to the team’s fans, thrashing the star forward for “betraying” the organization that drafted him.

In case you need a refresher, here’s Gilbert’s wrathful letter.

Re-reading Dan Gilbert's letter the day LeBron took his talents to South Beach #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/UIVjTXdVqv — Victor Yong (@BigVic_AFL) June 20, 2016

In Friday’s episode of “Uninterrupted,” James revealed that he was so disrespected by the letter that it nearly prevented him from donning a Cavs jersey again.

And James wasn’t the only member of his family who felt this way. Both his wife and his mother were blunt about the idea of returning Cleveland, as James recollected in a NSFW quote.

“My wife was like, ‘f–k that. I ain’t with that’ … My mom was definitely like, ‘f–ck that. We ain’t going back,'” James said.

Ultimately, however, James decided to return to “The Land,” and it’s safe to say the move worked out. The Cavaliers have reached the NBA Finals in every year since James’ return, and won the franchise’s first NBA title last season.

So yeah, we have a feeling Gilbert regrets penning that hateful note.

You can watch the full episode of “Uninterrupted” in the video below.

