Here’s Why Skip Bayless Believes Celtics’ Potential Is Very Limited

The Boston Celtics didn’t make a blockbuster trade during Thursday’s 2017 NBA Draft, and even if they add a superstar — or two — one pundit believes they are being held down by their current star player.

Outspoken commentator Skip Bayless offered his two cents on the C’s current chances of challenging the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference on Thursday, and apparently, he isn’t a fan of All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas.

As long as Isaiah Thomas is the PG, Celts ceiling will be pretty low. Terrific shooter, clutch shotmaker, but not great passer or defender. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 23, 2017

Boston drafted Jayson Tatum with the No. 3 overall pick on Thursday night and likely will make a run at free agent Gordon Hayward this summer.

The Celtics are coming off a season where Thomas led them to the best record in the Eastern Conference and a berth in the Eastern Conference finals. The electric guard was third in the NBA in scoring and should be a huge piece of the Celtics’ plan going forward.

If the C’s can sign Hayward, and perhaps acquire a star, like Paul George, their ceiling will be very high.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images