Here’s Your First Look At ‘Mario Kart Arcade GP’ In Virtual Reality

Virtual reality has the ability to transport you to some of life’s most thrilling moments, like skydiving or climbing Mount Everest. But it also can put you in the middle of some truly terrifying moments, like being nailed by a blue shell at a finish line.

That’s right, “Mario Kart” is about to get the VR treatment. But you won’t be able to enjoy it on your Nintendo Switch.

Developed by Bandai Namco, “Mario Kart Arcade GP VR” is headed for an arcade in Tokyo, according to The Verge. Gamers will sit in “Mario Kart”-themed arcade chairs, put on HTC Vive headsets and wear motion controller wrist bands that will enable them to throw items in the game.

Check out a clip of the game below in a trailer for Bandai Namco’s VR Zone aracde in Shinjuku, Tokyo.

It’s OK, you’re not the only ones who lost it when those two guys yelled “Kamehameha!”

No word yet on when we can expect VR to come to those “Mario Kart” arcade rigs at Dave & Buster’s .

Thumbnail photo via Nintendo