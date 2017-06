Share this:

High School teammates Craig Kimbrel and Buddy Boshers reunited at Fenway Park in a four game series between the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins.

Before the Red Sox and Twins wrapped up the series Thursday night, Boston’s Kimbrel and Minnesota’s Boshers caught up with NESN’s Tom Caron to talk about the two pitchers’ journey to the major leagues.

To hear the full conversation, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.