Holly Holm Answers Bethe Correia’s Taunts With Vicious KO Kick At UFC Singapore

Bethe Correia paid the price for asking Holly Holm to come at her.

Holm knocked out Correia on Saturday at UFC Fight Night Singapore with a dramatically vicious kick to the head and subsequent blows. The fateful sequence came moments after Correia taunted Holm in the third round of their women’s bantamweight bout.

Watch Holm’s perfect response to Correia’s taunts.

The win was Holm’s first since she defeated Rondo Rousey in November 2015, ending a 19-month victory drought.

And the manner in which Holm prevailed will prevent her from ever forgetting UFC Fight Night 111 in Singapore.

Let’s hope Correia learned a valuable lesson, too.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images