Hornets GM Introduces Dwayne Bacon As Dwyane Wade In Hilarious Gaffe

Dwayne Bacon received a warm welcome to the Charlotte Hornets organization Saturday afternoon.

Well, kind of.

Bacon, who the Hornets grabbed with the No. 40 pick in this year’s draft, was introduced alongside No. 11 overall pick Malik Monk by Charlotte general manager Rich Cho. But thanks to a hilarious brain cramp on Cho’s part, Bacon was acknowledged as another player who shares his namesake: Dwyane Wade.

Cho realized he made a mistake within seconds, but Bacon’s reaction to the mix up is absolutely priceless. Even Wade himself got a kick out of it.

Hahahahaaa honest mistake but funny. https://t.co/ee3ke8gGRA — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 25, 2017

The Hornets surely are hoping Bacon can have as decorated a career as Wade, who is a 12-time NBA All-Star and three-time champion.