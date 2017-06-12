Horrible Referee Whistle Costs Predators First Goal In Game 6 Vs. Penguins

Share this:

In what has been a very close, hard-hitting Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Nashville Predators were absolutely robbed of what clearly should have been the first tally of Sunday night’s matchup.

Ater Predators forward Filip Forsberg drove to the net, teammate Colton Sissons dove and poked the puck past the goal line and into the open net. The only problem was a referee inexplicably blew his whistle while the puck was sitting in the crease next to Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray.

NO GOAL. The refs blew the whistle before the puck crossed the line. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Hg9etK1EAa — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 12, 2017

Since the play did not involve an offside nor a possible goalie interference, there was nothing the Predators could not challenge the play.

The Twitter universe seemed to agree that this call was the wrong one. One former Penguins defenseman weighed with a good observation of the mistake.

If he takes one hard stride towards the back of the net he sees the puck is loose. What a brutal mistake by a good referee in Kevin Pollock — Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) June 12, 2017

The Penguins will win the Stanley Cup if they defeat the Preds in Game 6.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images