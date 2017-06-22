How Gordon Hayward To Celtics Rumor Pits Danny Ainge Against His Son

Share this:

Gordon Hayward might make Danny Ainge the star of a real-life family feud.

The Boston Celtics’ rumored pursuit of the Utah Jazz star could put the Celtics president of basketball operations at odds with his son, Tanner, who is running for U.S. Congress in Utah. Tanner Ainge told the Deseret News’ Dennis Romboy he can’t stop Danny Ainge from recruiting Hayward but also admitted he doesn’t know whether Utah voters would punish him if the Celtics lured the All-Star forward away.

“Unfortunately, I’m not sure I have a lot of influence there,” Tanner Ainge said. “Ultimately, Gordon is going to make the decision. I hope he stays.”

Hayward can opt out of his contract next month and potentially leave the Jazz this summer as a free agent, and various reports have linked him to the Celtics. The presence of Brad Stevens, who coached Hayward at Butler University, leads many to believe the Celtics are lead the race for the player’s services.

Tanner Ainge last month referenced Hayward when he announced his candidacy to represent Utah’s 3rd District. Apparently Jazz fans on Twitter like to mix their sports and local politics.

Thanks to so many for the encouragement. After taking the weekend to contemplate, today I filed the paperwork to run. #aingeforcongress https://t.co/SWS5XjaxPj — Tanner Ainge (@tannerainge) May 22, 2017

Campaign is about economic growth, innovation, fiscal responsibility…but twitter only talking about Gordon Hayward 😂@SpencerJCox — Tanner Ainge (@tannerainge) May 22, 2017

The speculation over Hayward’s fateful summer seems to have loomed over Ainge’s candidacy ever since. Ainge is one of three candidates competing to be the Republican nominee in the special election. The primary election will be held Aug. 15, five weeks after Hayward can officially make his intentions known.

