How ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ Inspired ‘Rocket League’ For Nintendo Switch

“Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” and “Rocket League” don’t have much in common, but the latter might not be coming to Nintendo Switch if it weren’t for the former.

“Rocket League” developer Psyonix surprised many when it revealed at the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo that the popular vehicular soccer game is headed for Switch. The system’s technical limitations presumably made developing a Switch version difficult, but Psyonix knew it was possible, thanks “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.”

“The fact that they’re getting 60 frames per second docked and undocked, even in splitscreen (with two players in Mario Kart 8) is a huge thing for us,” “Rocket League” producer Bobby Garza recently told IGN. “And then how seamless the multiplayer experience is. Their lobby system isn’t as complex as ours, but it’s so easy to use.”

Whether Switch is docked or undocked, “Rocket League” will have a native resolution of 720p and run at 60 frames per second, according to Psyonix president Jeremy Dunham, via IGN.

The hybrid nature of the Switch will enable gamers to play “Rocket League” in ways they haven’t before, and Psyonix is making sure of it. Up to eight players will be able to connect their switches to play via local multiplayer, four players will be able to play splitscreen when the system is docked and two when it’s undocked, according to IGN.

Again, “Mario Kart” proved anything is possible.

“We weren’t entirely sure (local multiplayer) was going to be possible for a lot of technical reasons,” Garza told IGN, “But I thought we should absolutely try it after playing through the ‘Mario Kart’ (multiplayer).”

During the game’s reveal at E3 2017, Psyonix announced the game will be cross-network compatible with Xbox One and Steam. Furthermore, it revealed all of the “Rocket League” features found on other platforms will be making the move to Switch.

“Rocket League” arrives on Nintendo’s new console this holiday season.