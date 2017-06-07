How Raiders’ Move To Las Vegas Changed Marshawn Lynch’s Career Plans

Share this:

Marshawn Lynch might not have returned to professional football if his hometown wasn’t in need of some good gridiron news.

The Oakland Raiders running back told reporters Wednesday he only decided to come out of retirement to play for the Raiders when he learned they would be leaving for Las Vegas, according to The San Francisco Chronicle’s Vic Tafur. Lynch retired as a Seattle Seahawks player after the 2015 season but came out of retirement in April to play for the Raiders.

Marshawn talked to reporters. Decided he wanted to play football again “when I found out Raiders were leaving” Oakland pic.twitter.com/52vn1Fiy0S — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) June 6, 2017

The NFL and the Raiders announced in March they’ll move to “Sin City” and occupy a 65,000-seat stadium, which will cost around $1.9 billion to build near the Las Vegas Strip, according to Sports Illustrated’s Peter King.

The Raiders will remain in Oakland for at least the next two seasons while their Las Vegas stadium is built.

Lynch, an Oakland native, will represent the city on the field and he expects plenty of love in return.

"Every home game that I get to come to this mother (expletive) I'll probably be riding with the whole town" – Lynch on playing in Oakland — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) June 6, 2017

When the Raiders bid goodbye to Oakland, Lynch will probably bid the NFL farewell … again.

