How To Decide What Size Tires, Wheels To Get On Your Next New Car

Manufacturers typically offer multiple sizes of wheels and tires for every model in their lineup, so how do you know which one to choose? Well, that all depends on you.

A recent video from the YouTube channel Tyre Reviews shows a test of OEM-spec 17, 18 and 19-inch tires on a Volkswagen Golf GTI to see which one was the best. It turns out, however, that isn’t a question you can find an objective answer to, as it’s based on what you’re looking to get out of your car.

If you want sharper handling, a tire with a smaller side wall usually is your best bet, but it’s the opposite if you want a comfortable ride.

As you can see, there’s no one size fits all tire that will be the ideal one for every car. So, unless you’re 100 percent sure of what you’re getting, don’t buy a car without test driving that model while it’s fitted with the size tire you want.