How Two Packers Fans Saved Davon House From Missing Green Bay’s OTAs

The Green Bay Packers are the only NFL team publicly owned by their fans, so it’s only fitting that two average Joes came to the rescue of one of their players.

Newly acquired cornerback Davon House was headed to Green Bay for the start of Packers organized team activities Tuesday morning when his travel plans hit a snag: He missed his Monday night connection flight from Minneapolis to Green Bay, leaving him stranded in a different state on the eve of his report date.

So, House did the only sensible thing: He tweeted about his conundrum.

Any packer fans in Minnesota want to take a trip to Green Bay 😎 maybe I can hitch hike a ride 👍 — Davon House (@DavonHouse) June 6, 2017

Enter brothers Chad and Mike Johnson, both Packers fans from Wisconsin. Mike only lives about 30 minutes from the Minneapolis airport, so the brothers decided to throw House a lifeline.

I could come over and get you. https://t.co/bL7QuTlz2N — Chad Johnson (@chadj19) June 6, 2017

@DavonHouse I'll get you to Green Bay man. In one piece even! I'm a half hour from MSP, would be happy to help. — mike johnson (@mikeyj14) June 6, 2017

One thing led to another, and House found himself making the four-plus-hour drive from Minneapolis to Green Bay with a pair of complete strangers.

Taking this long drive with @chadj19 and @mikeyj14 back to greenbay. — Davon House (@DavonHouse) June 6, 2017

“I went to bed and I was scrolling through my Twitter and saw he needed a ride,” Chad explained to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “My brother lives in Hudson; I’m in Eau Claire. I tweeted him that ‘I could come pick you up,’ and in the meantime I texted my brother that House needs a ride. My brother also tweeted him. He was closer so he swung up to the airport and picked him up, and I met him on Highway 29 so my brother and I could keep each other awake.”

The impromptu hitchhike worked out perfectly for all parties involved, though. House got back at 3:30 a.m. local time, four hours before his OTAs began at 7:30 a.m., and gave the brothers a special “thank you” for their generosity.

Sure did. Davon was far too gracious. Took us in the locker room, took photos w/ us, signed cleats and gloves. True class act. All @ 3:30am! — Chad Johnson (@chadj19) June 6, 2017

House also let the brothers take some pictures with Green Bay’s Super Bowl trophies and gave them $80 for gas money, per Demovsky. Turns out kindness does pay off sometimes.