How Two Packers Fans Saved Davon House From Missing Green Bay’s OTAs

The Green Bay Packers are the only NFL team publicly owned by their fans, so it’s only fitting that two average Joes came to the rescue of one of their players.
Newly acquired cornerback Davon House was headed to Green Bay for the start of Packers organized team activities Tuesday morning when his travel plans hit a snag: He missed his Monday night connection flight from Minneapolis to Green Bay, leaving him stranded in a different state on the eve of his report date.
So, House did the only sensible thing: He tweeted about his conundrum.
Enter brothers Chad and Mike Johnson, both Packers fans from Wisconsin. Mike only lives about 30 minutes from the Minneapolis airport, so the brothers decided to throw House a lifeline.
One thing led to another, and House found himself making the four-plus-hour drive from Minneapolis to Green Bay with a pair of complete strangers.
“I went to bed and I was scrolling through my Twitter and saw he needed a ride,” Chad explained to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “My brother lives in Hudson; I’m in Eau Claire. I tweeted him that ‘I could come pick you up,’ and in the meantime I texted my brother that House needs a ride. My brother also tweeted him. He was closer so he swung up to the airport and picked him up, and I met him on Highway 29 so my brother and I could keep each other awake.”
The impromptu hitchhike worked out perfectly for all parties involved, though. House got back at 3:30 a.m. local time, four hours before his OTAs began at 7:30 a.m., and gave the brothers a special “thank you” for their generosity.
House also let the brothers take some pictures with Green Bay’s Super Bowl trophies and gave them $80 for gas money, per Demovsky. Turns out kindness does pay off sometimes.
