Hyundai Confirms N Sub-Brand Coming To US In 2018 With Hot Veloster

Hyundai N won’t be bringing its first model to the United States, but we won’t have to wait long for the performance sub-brand to make landfall here.

Albert Biermann, Hyundai’s head of performance development, revealed the first U.S.-bound N model will arrive in 2018, Automobile reports. He also all but confirmed the car in question will be based on the Veloster.

Many American enthusiasts, ourselves included, were upset when they learned the upcoming i30 N wouldn’t come to the U.S. — and it didn’t help that Hyundai teased us by posting a video of it. Thankfully, though, Biermann and other Hyundai executives heard us loud and clear.

“(The U.S.) can expect to be very happy and satisfied for what’s coming,” Biermann told Automobile. “We won’t let you down, don’t worry.”

Although Hyundai hasn’t revealed any details about the Veloster N, we can say with some certainty that it won’t be a glorified Veloster Turbo.

“It will have a whole different driving character and performance,” Biermann said. “Expect it to be a lot more grown-up.”

Hyundai N’s goal reportedly is to produce relatively inexpensive performance cars that are track-ready. As a result, even though it isn’t expected to come with high-end parts such as Brembo brakes, customers won’t have to pay extra to prepare their cars for track days.

