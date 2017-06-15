Ian Cole Embraces Penguins Fan At Stanley Cup Parade As She Cries Tears Of Joy

Share this:

Throughout the Penguins’ Stanley Cup victory parade Wednesday, there seemed to be quite a few feel-good moments in the streets of Pittsburgh.

For Penguins defenseman Ian Cole, it turns out he created one of those moments with a simple act of kindness.

After a fan handed Cole her makeshift Stanley Cup, he gladly raised it in the air in triumph. This made the little girl so happy that she could not help but shed some very meaningful tears. And not too long after, she also received a hug from the Penguins blue-liner.

hey @penguins thanks for the coolest day ever and for absolutely making my little sister's entire life pic.twitter.com/vT8M9eN7m4 — bella (@blahblahbellz) June 14, 2017

The video shows yet another example of the uplifting power of sports.

