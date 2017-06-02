Intel, Major League Baseball Partner For Virtual Reality Game Streaming

Share this:

Starting Tuesday, baseball fans will be able to watch select Major League Baseball games from inside the park in the comfort of their own homes.

Samsung, Intel and the MLB are partnering to bring a virtual reality view of the game to fans by using 4K-Resolution cameras placed in various spots around ballparks, according to USA Today. A few of those spots will be the first- and third-base lines, and maybe even the dugout.

There will be one streamed virtual reality game per week, per to USA Today. The first game will feature the Cleveland Indians visiting the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

People will need a Samsung Gear VR, as well as a cellphone that is compatible with it, to watch games in this manner.

