Is Christian Pulisic Already Better Than Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey Ever Were?

Christian Pulisic arrived on the U.S. national team stage some time ago, but as hyped as he was there was no predicting the production he has put forth thus far in his young career.

The 18-year-old phenom is a world class talent who will surely go down as the greatest American soccer player ever when his career ultimately comes to a close. However, is Pulisic already better now than USA soccer legends such as Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan were in their primes?

NESN.com’s Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus O’Mard took a deep dive into this topic in this week’s episode of the “NESN Soccer Show.”

Watch the video above to see what they had to say.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images