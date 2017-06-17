NBA Rumors: What Sixers Offer For Celtics’ No. 1 NBA Draft Pick; Markelle Fultz Visits Philly

Is Markelle Fultz Philadelphia bound?
The NBA-bound guard could be headed for the City of Brotherly Love if he convinces the Philadelphia 76ers to do what’s necessary to improve their position in the 2017 NBA draft, which will take place Thursday night.
The Sixers announced Saturday they’ll evaluate Fultz, according to ESPN’s Mark J. Spears.
Fultz’s Philadelphia visit comes amid intense speculation, which claims the Sixers, currently owners over the No. 3 pick, are in serious talks to acquire the No. 1 overall draft pick from the Boston Celtics. The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported details of the potential trade Saturday and suggested the teams might be nearing an agreement.
Philadelphia’s reported offer for the top pick won’t fill the Celtics’ fan base with excitement, but it might be only one of a series of moves Boston makes in order to improve its team ahead of next season.
Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images
