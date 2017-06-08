Is The Jose Aldo Era Over After UFC 212 Knockout Loss To Max Holloway?

Share this:

All good things must come to an end.

Jose Aldo learned that the hard way for the second time after Max Holloway knocked him out in the third round of the UFC featherweight title fight at UFC 212. This is Aldo’s second time losing the belt and the loss legitimizes the question of whether Aldo’s best days are behind him.

NESN.com’s Andre Khatchaturian and UFC.com’s Matt Parrino discuss that and explore future fight options for Holloway. They also preview UFC Fight Night Auckland, which is highlighted by a heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Mark Hunt.

Finally, they analyze a potential trilogy fight between Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate and examine the state of the women’s bantamweight division.

Watch the podcast in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Silva/USA TODAY Sports Images