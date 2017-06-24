Isaiah Thomas Believes He’d Be Best Player In World If He Was Taller

Share this:

Isaiah Thomas had a fantastic 2016-17 season for the Boston Celtics, but he believes he’d be getting more recognition if he was taller. In fact, Thomas believes he’d be mentioned in the same sentence with LeBron James and Kevin Durant if he could add a few inches.

The All-Star point guard recently posed for ESPN The Magazine’s “Body Issue”, and he gave some insight into his mindset, his height and making people believe in him, including a very bold proclamation.

“If I were 6-foot-3 or 6-foot-5, I’d be the best player in the world,” Thomas wrote. “No doubt about it. And that’s not just me thinking that; I mean, the world would think that.”

Thomas was third in the NBA in scoring this past season and helped lead the Celtics to the best record in the Eastern Conference. The star guard enjoyed the best season of his career, and despite constant criticism due to his height (5-foot-9) he continues to prove those people wrong.

“There was always a doubt in other people’s minds,” Thomas said. “They didn’t feel like I could do it, they felt like I was too small, they felt like I wasn’t a typical point guard. And now, I just laugh at those people. I just make them eat their words. And if people don’t believe in me, I make them believers.”

While he might not be the best player in the NBA, Thomas certainly has announced himself as one of the premier scorers in the league.

