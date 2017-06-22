ISM Connect To Sponsor September NASCAR Cup Race At New Hampshire

Share this:

New Hampshire Motor Speedway will bring a new sponsor on board for its Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race this fall.

The Sunday, Sept. 24 race will now be called the ISM Connect 300, NHMS announced Thursday, after ISM Connect, which works with NHMS parent company Speedway Motorsports Inc. providing proprietary mobile technologies.

“Enriching the fan experience is the engine behind everything we do here at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, so we are incredibly excited to have an innovator like ISM Connect on board for our September Cup race,” NHMS executive vice president and general manager David McGrath said in a statement. “SMI has always had a fans-first philosophy. This partnership with ISM Connect — not only here at NHMS, but across our corporation — is only going to enhance that philosophy.”

The addition of an entitlement sponsor is the speedway’s second in 10 days, as it announced June 13 that marine superstore Overton’s would sponsor its entire July NASCAR weekend.

The ISM Connect 300 will be the final fall race at NHMS for the foreseeable future, as it will lose the race in 2018 to make way for a second Las Vegas date.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images