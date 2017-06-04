J.R. Smith Jabs Draymond Green’s Dirty Play History Ahead Of Game 2

Share this:

Draymond Green’s history of foul play isn’t lost on J.R. Smith.

After the Golden State Warriors routed the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Smith was asked whether or not the Cavs would increase the physicality or “dirty up” the next game. In response, Smith took a not-so-subtle jab at the Warriors forward.

“Dirtying up the game? I don’t know about that,” Smith said Sunday, as transcribed by SFGate’s Katie Dowd. “They got one guy who keeps kicking people in the nuts.”

Smith, of course, is referencing Green’s history of striking opposing players below the belt, including the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Steven Adams and Cavaliers star LeBron James.

The incident with James occurred in Game 4 of last year’s NBA Finals, which got Green suspended for Game 5. Green’s suspension drastically changed the tone of the series, which Cleveland eventually won in seven games.

We imagine Green has learned his lesson from last year and will be more cautious about his extracurricular activity this time around.

