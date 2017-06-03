Jackie Bradley Jr. Cites Lack Of Aggressiveness As Factor In Red Sox Loss

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox’s bats have seen better days.

Boston’s offense struggled mightily Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles, as it only had four hits in a 3-2 loss at Camden Yards.

Orioles starter Alec Asher stymied the Red Sox over 6 1/3 innings of work, only allowing the two runs on three hits with five strikeouts.

Jackie Bradley Jr. thinks the Sox might have been a little too patient with Asher, who pounded the strike zone throughout his outing.

To hear more from Bradley, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images