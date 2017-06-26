Jackie Bradley Jr.’s Power At The Plate Coming Back Around For Red Sox

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox open a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park on Monday night with a share of the top spot in the A.L. East.

The Red Sox have caught up to the New York Yankees in the standings with the help of Jackie Bradley Jr’s red hot bat.

Bradley Jr. is heating up at the plate for Boston hitting .356 with five homeruns, seven doubles, and 18 RBI in his last 25 games.

For more on Bradley Jr.’s recent success at the plate, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

