Jae Crowder’s Twitter Reveals He’s Well Aware Of Haters, Celtics Trade Rumors

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics drafted Jayson Tatum, plan to pursue Gordon Hayward in free agency and reportedly could try to land Paul George in a trade.

What do all of those guys have in common? They all play Jae Crowder’s position.

Indeed, Crowder’s future in Boston looks highly uncertain given the Celtics’ offseason aspirations. And while the 26-year-old has played the basketball of his career with the C’s, many Boston fans appear ready to watch him walk if it means bringing in an All-Star.

How do we know this? Because as rumors of a George trade surfaced late last week, fans started blowing up Crowder’s Twitter mentions telling him they wanted him gone. But Crowder apparently is embracing the hate, as he responded simply by “liking” all of the negative tweets.

Here’s a small sampling:

That’s a lot of hate.

This is the same guy who ripped Celtics fans for applauding Hayward during a game against the Utah Jazz, so he already plays with a massive chip on his shoulder. You can bet that chip just grew exponentially and that Crowder will be playing with something to prove next season — that is, if he doesn’t get traded for an expired can of tuna fish.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images