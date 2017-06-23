Jayson Tatum Describes What Being Drafted By Celtics At No. 3 Means To Him

Share this:

Jayson Tatum is the newest Boston Celtic.

Despite all the trade rumors leading up to Thursday’s 2017 NBA Draft, the C’s kept the No. 3 overall pick and drafted the former Duke swingman.

Tatum spoke with the media at Barclays Center soon after his name was called by NBA commissioner Adam Silver, and he mentioned what Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski told him about Celtics coach Brad Stevens and the C’s, as well as what being drafted meant to him.

You can hear what Tatum said about that and more in the Facebook Live video below.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images