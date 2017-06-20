Jeff Van Gundy Joins ‘Pillow Talk Show’ For Anything-But-Soft NBA Takes

Share this:

Jeff Van Gundy loves the NBA, the Boston Celtics, Rihanna and now “Pillow Talk Show.”

The NBA coach-turned-ESPN analyst joined Max Berkowitz two weeks ago at the beautiful Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, where they took over the penthouse suite to chat during the NBA Finals. Van Gundy was candid — who isn’t around Max when he’s in his pajamas? — about his infamous incident in a New York Knicks-Miami Heat fight, and he gushed about the Boston Celtics’ draft and future prospects. He also explained what Rihanna did to take his mind off Game 1 for just a little bit.

Watch the entire show in the video player above.