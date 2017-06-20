Pillow Talk Show

Jeff Van Gundy Joins ‘Pillow Talk Show’ For Anything-But-Soft NBA Takes

by on Tue, Jun 20, 2017 at 3:37PM
1,812

Jeff Van Gundy loves the NBA, the Boston Celtics, Rihanna and now “Pillow Talk Show.”

The NBA coach-turned-ESPN analyst joined Max Berkowitz two weeks ago at the beautiful Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, where they took over the penthouse suite to chat during the NBA Finals. Van Gundy was candid — who isn’t around Max when he’s in his pajamas? — about his infamous incident in a New York Knicks-Miami Heat fight, and he gushed about the Boston Celtics’ draft and future prospects. He also explained what Rihanna did to take his mind off Game 1 for just a little bit.

Watch the entire show in the video player above.

TMZ logo

More Stories

NESN Team
COED Media Logo
Sports Daily logo

© 2017 NESN