Jeff Van Gundy Passionately Defends Khloe Kardashian, Calls Idea Of Curse ‘Low Rent’

Jeff Van Gundy has had it with the “Kardashian Curse.”

For those who aren’t aware, there are people who believe the Kardashians have been bad luck for basketball players, including Tristan Thompson, who currently is dating Khloe Kardashian. Thompson wasn’t much of a factor in the first three games of the NBA Finals, and that prompted the “Kardashian Curse” to come up again.

But the Cleveland Cavaliers big man started Game 4 on fire on the boards, and Van Gundy then went off on the so-called curse during ABC’s broadcast.

“I’ve noticed a lot in this series the debate about why Tristan Thompson has not played well,” the ESPN/ABC color commentator said, as transcribed by SB Nation. “And he hasn’t played well. But the debate about whether his significant other, Khloe Kardashian, and the Kardashian curse, is the reason, to me, is downright low-rent.”

My thing is this: When LeBron James struggled in 2011 in those Finals, did we say it was his significant other that caused him to not succeed, or last year with Steph Curry, was it Steph Curry’s wife, when he didn’t play up to standard? No, this Kardashian shaming is because she’s an easy target. And I don’t know her or her family, but I do know this: She deserves an apology for anybody who participated in that type of debate.”

You can hear Van Gundy’s full comments in the video below.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images