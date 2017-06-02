Jeff Van Gundy Went So Crazy Over Rihanna He Ignored Dunk By LeBron James

Jeff Van Gundy has seen many monstrous dunks by LeBron James, but you know who he’s apparently never seen before — Rihanna.
The Cavaliers superstar threw down a powerful jam during Game 1 of Cleveland’s NBA Finals rematch against the Golden State Warriors, but the ESPN analyst was preoccupied with the world famous musician walking in front of him.
And his co-analyst and former Warriors head coach Mark Jackson tried to keep him on point.
In all fairness to Van Gundy, we’d probably go a little crazy if we saw the eight-time Grammy Award winner in person.
Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images
