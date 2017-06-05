Jeff Van Gundy’s Bold Take On Kevin Durant-Stephen Curry Duo Raises Eyebrows

Share this:

Those who watched Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night probably had a “he said what?” moment in the fourth quarter with the Golden State Warriors blowing out the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jeff Van Gundy, a former NBA head coach working the series as an analyst for ABC, said on the broadcast that Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry might be one of the best duos ever.

That’s obviously high praise given the other dynamic tandems to have played in the NBA, and it’s especially crazy given that Durant and Curry are in the midst of just their first season together with Golden State. Yet Van Gundy, clearly realizing the backlash he was about to face for the comment, doubled down, even prompting a discussion on ESPN’s “The Jump.”

Durant and Curry, of course, are two of the NBA’s best players. They’re also relatively young — Durant is 28 and Curry is 29 — and positioned to contend for the foreseeable future, meaning there’s a chance they could go down in history as one of the best duos The Association has ever seen.

But it’s certainly bold to say they’re already one of the best duos ever, even if Van Gundy’s comment was meant more to highlight their collective skill than their résumé to date. And the internet reacted accordingly.

"Curry and Durant could be the best duo ever"- Jeff Van Gundy 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 JOKES. — Sonny (@sondogg22) June 5, 2017

Jeff Van Gundy said Curry and Durant can be best duo in history???????????? Like of all time?????????? — P (@BAULAPARRANTES) June 5, 2017

Jeff VanGundy smokin again Curry/Durant best duo ever? Really

Shaq/Kobe

Magic/Kareem

Malone/Stockton

Jordan/Pipen#NBAFinals #WarriorsvsCavs — Lola Alevtia (@CoolGirlFusion) June 5, 2017

Jeff Van Gundy: "Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant may the greatest NBA duo ever." Let's just cool it off a tad, huh? — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) June 5, 2017

Jeff Van Gundy just said Curry and Durant were the best duo ever… yet Jordan and Pippen won 6 💍💍 — Joey Libertin (@j_libertin17) June 5, 2017

Jeff Van Gundy said Curry and Durant are the best duo of all time 🤔 yeah I don't know about that… — ⭐️Malik⭐️ (@Malik_P023) June 5, 2017

And you thought Paul Pierce’s postgame take was out there.

The Warriors, who defeated the Cavs 132-113 in Game 2, will travel to Cleveland for Game 3 on Wednesday night with a 2-0 series lead in their back pockets.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images