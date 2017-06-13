NBA

“Jeopardy” Roasts Kevin Durant For Joining Warriors As NBA Free Agent Last Summer

by on Mon, Jun 12, 2017 at 8:47PM
1,036

Many NBA media members and fans criticized Kevin Durant for bailing on the Oklahoma City Thunder and joining the Golden State Warriors as a free agent after the Dubs beat OKC in the 2016 Western Conference finals.

Famous trivia show “Jeopardy” became the latest to join in on the fun during a recent episode.

Durant might get the last laugh, though. His Warriors lead the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 3-1 in the 2017 NBA Finals.

Game 5 is Monday night in Golden State, and a Warriors victory would result in their third championship in three seasons and likely an NBA Finals MVP honor for Durant.

Follow our NBA Finals live blog >>

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN