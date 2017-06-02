Jeremy Maclin Released By Chiefs; WR Coming Off Down 2016 Season

Share this:

Jeremy Maclin is a free agent.

The wide receiver was released by the Chiefs on Friday after playing two seasons in Kansas City.

“I’d like to thank Jeremy for his effort and dedication the past two seasons,” Chiefs general manager John Dorsey said in a statement. “I have great respect for all players, which makes decisions like these very difficult, but we felt it was in the best interest of our club moving forward to part ways at this time. We wish Jeremy the best as he continues his career.”

Maclin is coming off a down 2016 season, as he wracked up just 536 yards with two touchdowns on 44 receptions, compared to his 1,088 receiving yards with eight touchdowns on 87 receptions in his first season in Kansas City. The 29-year-old played in 12 games last season after a groin injury forced him to miss four contests.

“These decisions are never easy, especially with a player like Jeremy who I’ve grown close with on and off the football field over the years,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said in the statement. “I have a lot of respect for the way he goes about his business and how he handles himself as a professional. I wish him the best of luck moving forward.”

Kansas City would have owed Maclin a good chunk of change had it kept the wide receiver.

A surprise: The #Chiefs released WR Jeremy Maclin. He had a $12.4M cap hit… and $7M in dead money. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 2, 2017

Maclin was due $9.75m in base salary this season. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 2, 2017

Maclin quickly responded to the news with an appreciation tweet.

Crazy business this is…appreciate y'all #ChiefsKingdom — Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) June 2, 2017

