Jets Will Trade Or Release Wide Receiver Eric Decker Before 2017 Season

The New York Jets roster has undergone significant changes this offseason, and more moves are on the horizon.

They released veteran center Nick Mangold in March, and linebacker David Harris on Tuesday. Wide receiver Eric Decker will be the next vet to go, either through a trade or by being released. Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan announced the team’s decision Tuesday.

GM Mike Maccagnan: "I've talked to Eric. We have advised Eric that if a trade doesn't happen, we'll move forward [without him]." pic.twitter.com/2fechca6LF — New York Jets (@nyjets) June 6, 2017

Decker’s wife tweeted thanks to the Jets and their fans.

Thanks Jets for being so welcoming to us over the past few years! We will miss you guys!!! We had some great memories and loved the fans❤❤❤ — Jessie James Decker (@JessieJDecker) June 6, 2017

Decker has spent three seasons with the Jets. His best season in New York was 2015, when he caught 80 passes for 1,027 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Injuries derailed Decker’s 2016 campaign, during which he played in just three games and totaled nine receptions for 134 yards and two scores.

The 30-year-old wideout, if released, would join a free-agent pool that also includes veteran wideout Jeremy Maclin, who was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday.

