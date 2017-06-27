Jimmie Johnson Causes Uproar With Tweet About Gender-Neutral Bathrooms

Share this:

Jimmie Johnson is probably the least controversial driver in NASCAR. In fact, probably the only thing controversial about him is just how uncontroversial he is.

But on Sunday night, Johnson decided to stir the Twitter pot.

It all started when the Hendrick Motorsports driver tweeted a picture of a gender-neutral bathroom with the caption “what a crazy concept.” He provided no additional context, but that didn’t prevent people on both sides of the aisle from getting worked up.

What a crazy concept. pic.twitter.com/ZL9P7uNlJz — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) June 26, 2017

The tweet, as you might expect, caused quite the stir in the Twitterverse. Check out some of the reactions below:

Yes. Makes me sick be damned that one of my grandchildren or my girls be in the same bathroom as a man. My little girls, I mean more to me. — ANJLE DUBE🇺🇸🤘🙏😇 (@DubeAnjle) June 26, 2017

Dude I have one IN MY HOUSE! — Brad Allen (@ballenmo) June 26, 2017

I would not allow my children to go into one of those. I seriously doubt they would want to. Crazy, perverse world we live in. — Craig Springford (@CraigSpringford) June 26, 2017

I see no problem? — iz (@isabellewebber) June 26, 2017

I'm not the one hating on people who want to use the bathroom of the gender they identify with — iz (@isabellewebber) June 26, 2017

What's crazy is how people use this kind of bathroom without thinking about it all the time but name it and suddenly it's a big deal. — Deborah Lom (@silverdsl) June 26, 2017

That's how bathrooms should be and we can get over this stupid argument. Have 3-4 single bathrooms and tell ppl to shut their mouths — The Rooster (@Orange__White) June 26, 2017

Drinking Sanoma wine — Darren (@DarrenDnd6169) June 26, 2017

So you're still on the Left Coast i guess — 🇺🇸 Alex Wise 🇺🇸 (@AlexDWise) June 26, 2017

No one cares. — Apex Off (@ApexOff) June 26, 2017

Despite the fact that North Carolina repealed the polarizing HB2 law in March, the bathroom debate continues to rage on.

Hopefully this doesn’t dissuade Johnson from being more active on social media, as fans surely would love to know more about someone who is perhaps NASCAR’s greatest driver.

