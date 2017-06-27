Jimmie Johnson Causes Uproar With Tweet About Gender-Neutral Bathrooms

Jimmie Johnson is probably the least controversial driver in NASCAR. In fact, probably the only thing controversial about him is just how uncontroversial he is.
But on Sunday night, Johnson decided to stir the Twitter pot.
It all started when the Hendrick Motorsports driver tweeted a picture of a gender-neutral bathroom with the caption “what a crazy concept.” He provided no additional context, but that didn’t prevent people on both sides of the aisle from getting worked up.
The tweet, as you might expect, caused quite the stir in the Twitterverse. Check out some of the reactions below:
Despite the fact that North Carolina repealed the polarizing HB2 law in March, the bathroom debate continues to rage on.
Hopefully this doesn’t dissuade Johnson from being more active on social media, as fans surely would love to know more about someone who is perhaps NASCAR’s greatest driver.
